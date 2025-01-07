US-India Bond Strengthens with Strategic Tech Collaboration
National Security Advisors Jake Sullivan and Ajit K Doval discussed strengthening US-India tech partnerships. The discussions aim to deepen collaborations in key fields like cybersecurity, clean energy, and semiconductors. They addressed national security concerns and highlighted achievements in strategic trade and technology, fostering innovation and resilience.
- Country:
- United States
The United States and India are ramping up their partnership to build a resilient innovation base, as highlighted in a meeting between the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval.
The discussions underscored the importance of integrating technology and defense supply chains to produce strategic technologies, enhancing secure and cost-competitive solutions globally. This collaboration covers a variety of sectors from semiconductors to clean energy, promising significant results.
Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to addressing national security concerns and breaking down barriers in strategic trade and technology cooperation. The meeting reflects growing cooperation, aiming to further civil nuclear cooperation and strengthen clean energy supply chains, with Sullivan announcing efforts to delist Indian nuclear entities from controls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs: Drone Attacks Repelled
Missile Moves: Philippine Defense Strategy Raises Regional Stakes
Amit Shah Highlights Transformative Advances in National Security at IB Centenary Lecture
Anup Kumar Predicts Defense To Steal The Show In PKL Season 11
Hong Kong's New Bounties Intensify National Security Clampdown