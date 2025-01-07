US-India Bond Strengthens with Strategic Tech Collaboration

The United States and India are ramping up their partnership to build a resilient innovation base, as highlighted in a meeting between the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval.

The discussions underscored the importance of integrating technology and defense supply chains to produce strategic technologies, enhancing secure and cost-competitive solutions globally. This collaboration covers a variety of sectors from semiconductors to clean energy, promising significant results.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to addressing national security concerns and breaking down barriers in strategic trade and technology cooperation. The meeting reflects growing cooperation, aiming to further civil nuclear cooperation and strengthen clean energy supply chains, with Sullivan announcing efforts to delist Indian nuclear entities from controls.

