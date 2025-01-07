Innovative Leap: OTEK Launches India's First AI-Integrated Mouse

OTEK, a burgeoning startup in the consumer electronics and computer accessories sector, has made headlines with the release of the BM09, marking India's debut of an AI-integrated mouse. This sleek device boasts a range of groundbreaking features designed to boost productivity and streamline multitasking for the modern user.

The BM09 stands out with its innovative functions such as voice typing, multilingual translation capabilities, and an AI Button for quick access to several smart tools. These features are set to capture the attention of professionals, students, creatives, and tech enthusiasts alike, as OTEK aims to carve out a distinct position in the Indian electronics market.

Guided by the vision of MD & CEO Mr. Prashant Bora, OTEK's mission is to transform the landscape of computer accessories in India. With a blend of cutting-edge technology and affordability, the company is poised to drive a shift in how these essential tools are viewed, thereby shaping the future of tech innovation in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)