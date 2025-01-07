Left Menu

Innovative Leap: OTEK Launches India's First AI-Integrated Mouse

OTEK, a consumer electronics startup, unveils BM09, India's first AI-integrated mouse. With features ranging from voice typing to multilingual translation, the BM09 aims to enhance productivity for professionals and tech enthusiasts. Targeting a growing market, OTEK aspires to redefine computer accessories in India through innovative technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:44 IST
Innovative Leap: OTEK Launches India's First AI-Integrated Mouse
  • Country:
  • India

OTEK, a burgeoning startup in the consumer electronics and computer accessories sector, has made headlines with the release of the BM09, marking India's debut of an AI-integrated mouse. This sleek device boasts a range of groundbreaking features designed to boost productivity and streamline multitasking for the modern user.

The BM09 stands out with its innovative functions such as voice typing, multilingual translation capabilities, and an AI Button for quick access to several smart tools. These features are set to capture the attention of professionals, students, creatives, and tech enthusiasts alike, as OTEK aims to carve out a distinct position in the Indian electronics market.

Guided by the vision of MD & CEO Mr. Prashant Bora, OTEK's mission is to transform the landscape of computer accessories in India. With a blend of cutting-edge technology and affordability, the company is poised to drive a shift in how these essential tools are viewed, thereby shaping the future of tech innovation in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025