Japan Links Cyber Attacks to Chinese Group MirrorFace

Japan identified over 200 cyber attacks targeting national security and high-tech data linked to the Chinese group MirrorFace over five years. Attacks aimed at ministries, agencies, and private sectors. Experts urge reinforced cyber defenses as Japan strengthens ties with partners to combat cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:24 IST
Japan Links Cyber Attacks to Chinese Group MirrorFace
  • Country:
  • Japan

A series of cyber attacks targeting Japan's national security and high-tech data has been linked to the Chinese hacking group MirrorFace, the Japanese National Police Agency revealed on Wednesday.

The agency's investigation, spanning from 2019 to 2024, concluded these attacks were systematic efforts aimed at stealing sensitive information concerning Japan's national security and advanced technology, connecting them to China. Major targets included Japan's Foreign and Defence ministries, space agency, as well as individuals like politicians, journalists, and private sector experts.

Experts have long warned of vulnerabilities in Japan's cyber defenses. Despite ongoing efforts to bolster security, Japan remains a target as it amplifies its defense capabilities and collaborates closely with allies like the U.S. to enhance cyber protection. Recent incidents include attacks on Japan Airlines and JAXA, emphasizing the continued cyber threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

