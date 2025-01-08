Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Farming: Microsoft and ADT's Groundbreaking Collaboration

Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella praised the Agricultural Development Trust (ADT) for leveraging AI tools to help farmers achieve more sustainable harvests. ADT, founded by Sharad Pawar, focuses on agricultural and educational development in Maharashtra, India, utilizing technologies to enhance farming efficiency and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant commendation, Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella on Wednesday praised the Agricultural Development Trust (ADT) of Baramati, Maharashtra, for its innovative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist farmers.

"It was great to meet the team at ADT Baramati today, who are using our AI tools to help farmers grow healthier, more sustainable harvests," Nadella enthusiastically shared on social media platform X.

Earlier, former Union Agriculture Minister and ADT founder Sharad Pawar expressed gratitude towards Nadella for acknowledging the organization's efforts, stating that ADT remains committed to equipping farmers with the latest technological advancements by partnering with Microsoft to maximize agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

