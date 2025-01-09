Google Faces Trial Over Alleged Privacy Violations
Google failed to dismiss a privacy class action lawsuit alleging it collected personal data from users' cellphones despite them disabling tracking. Judge Richard Seeborg rejected Google's defense regarding consent and disclosures. A jury trial is set for August, following a revived related lawsuit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:40 IST
In a setback for tech giant Google, a federal judge has denied the company's attempt to dismiss a class action lawsuit centered around privacy violations.
The litigation alleges that Google continued to collect personal data from users even when they had switched off the tracking feature on their cellphones.
Judge Richard Seeborg ruled that Google's disclosures were unclear, leaving the issue to be decided by a jury trial scheduled for later this year in August.
(With inputs from agencies.)
