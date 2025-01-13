Left Menu

Ishan Technologies: Shaping the Future with Network Excellence

Ishan Technologies, a prominent ICT company, received the 2024 India Network Services Emerging Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan. Known for innovative, customer-centric solutions, Ishan has a significant presence across India. Their commitment to digital transformation and partnerships with leading tech firms underscores their industry influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:28 IST
Ishan Technologies, a renowned ICT firm, has been awarded the 2024 India Network Services Emerging Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. This accolade reflects their outstanding contribution to the network services sector over the past year.

The company has consistently delivered innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, which have positioned it as a leader in the Indian ICT landscape. Expanding operations across 100+ locations, they address network and cloud connectivity challenges, driving digital transformation across India.

Chairman and MD Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha expressed honor at receiving the award, emphasizing their commitment to innovation and customer experience. Collaborations with Google Cloud and Versa Networks enhance their service offering, supporting business growth and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

