China's Vehicle Export Surge: A Drive Towards 2025

China's vehicle exports are projected to reach 6.2 million units by 2025, a moderate increase from last year's 5.86 million. Vehicle sales, including new energy vehicles, are also expected to continue growing steadily, marking significant milestones in the automotive industry's expansion.

Updated: 13-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:29 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China is gearing up for another substantial leap in vehicle exports, with estimates suggesting a growth to 6.2 million units by the year 2025, as revealed by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) on Monday. This marks a notable progression from the previous year's 5.86 million unit output.

The automotive sector in China isn't just accelerating in exports. Domestic vehicle sales are also set to rise as projections for this year reach 32.9 million units, following a 4.5% increase anticipated for 2024 amounting to 31.4 million units, according to CAAM.

In a parallel development, the appeal of new energy vehicles is surging. Sales boomed by 35.5% in 2024 and are anticipated to expand by another 24.4%, potentially reaching 16 million units within the current annum, underscoring China's pivotal role in the global automotive revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

