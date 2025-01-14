Left Menu

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd Soars on Market Debut

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd witnessed a robust market debut with its shares listing at a 29% premium. The IPO, which attracted strong investor interest, saw proceeds directed towards enhancing working capital and developing advanced train control systems. The company operates in train systems and specialty cable manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:29 IST
Quadrant Future Tek Ltd Soars on Market Debut
  • Country:
  • India

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd made a significant splash in the stock market on Tuesday, with shares listing at a 29% premium over their issue price of Rs 290. The stock surged to Rs 374 on the BSE and further to Rs 448.75, marking a strong investor interest.

On the NSE, the shares opened at Rs 370, representing a 27.58% rise. The company's market capitalization has reached Rs 1,795 crore. Quadrant's IPO, without an offer for sale component, attracted remarkable attention with a 185.82 times subscription.

The company's IPO proceeds, amounting to Rs 290 crore, will address long-term working capital needs, capital expenditures for the electronic interlocking system, debt reduction, and general corporate purposes. Quadrant continues its focus on developing cutting-edge train control systems and manufacturing specialty cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025