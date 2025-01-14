Quadrant Future Tek Ltd Soars on Market Debut

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd made a significant splash in the stock market on Tuesday, with shares listing at a 29% premium over their issue price of Rs 290. The stock surged to Rs 374 on the BSE and further to Rs 448.75, marking a strong investor interest.

On the NSE, the shares opened at Rs 370, representing a 27.58% rise. The company's market capitalization has reached Rs 1,795 crore. Quadrant's IPO, without an offer for sale component, attracted remarkable attention with a 185.82 times subscription.

The company's IPO proceeds, amounting to Rs 290 crore, will address long-term working capital needs, capital expenditures for the electronic interlocking system, debt reduction, and general corporate purposes. Quadrant continues its focus on developing cutting-edge train control systems and manufacturing specialty cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)