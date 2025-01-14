The Vital Call for Social Media Data in Firefighting Efforts

The global response to wildfires is being hampered by social media companies' refusal to provide emergency services with free access to their data, according to Rob Rogers, Commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS). In light of the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, he stressed that companies like Elon Musk's X and Meta can save lives by granting this crucial access.

Rogers highlighted the potential for enhanced firefighting capabilities through better integration of social media data, which would strengthen Athena, an AI-driven program designed to predict wildfire spread, launched after Australia's devastating 'Black Summer' fires of 2019-2020. Yet, firms have been reluctant to waive the expensive fees for this data exchange service.

Calling for a global reconsideration of data-sharing policies, Rogers noted the extreme dry conditions driving fires in Los Angeles, likening it to Australia's past catastrophic fire events. Without immediate access to social media data, emergency services face greater challenges in containing wildfires.

