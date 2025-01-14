Left Menu

Indonesia's New Digital Guardrails for Youth

Indonesia is planning to introduce a regulation to impose a minimum age requirement for social media users. This initiative, announced by Communications Minister Meutya Hafid, aims to safeguard children in the digital domain. The specifics of the age limit remain undisclosed.

Representative Image Image Credit:

Indonesia is taking significant strides to implement a regulation that would establish a minimum age threshold for social media usage, according to Communications Minister Meutya Hafid.

The proposed legislation aims to enhance the protection of children in the digital space, reflecting growing concerns about online safety for younger users.

While details on the specific age limit have yet to be revealed, the initiative underscores the government's commitment to creating a safer digital environment for its youth.

