Indonesia's New Digital Guardrails for Youth

Indonesia is taking significant strides to implement a regulation that would establish a minimum age threshold for social media usage, according to Communications Minister Meutya Hafid.

The proposed legislation aims to enhance the protection of children in the digital space, reflecting growing concerns about online safety for younger users.

While details on the specific age limit have yet to be revealed, the initiative underscores the government's commitment to creating a safer digital environment for its youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)