Google Engages with UK Watchdog Amid Search Services Probe

Google has confirmed its commitment to collaborate with the UK's competition watchdog as an investigation into the tech giant's search services begins.

In an email statement, a Google spokesperson emphasized their readiness to work constructively with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). They expressed a desire to ensure that the upcoming regulations will benefit diverse types of websites while still offering cutting-edge services to UK users.

This development follows the CMA's exercise of new authority to scrutinize the practices of major tech companies like Google, aiming to foster fair competition in the digital marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)