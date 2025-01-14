Left Menu

Russia Levies Hefty Fine on Google's Persistent Non-Compliance

A Russian court imposed an 8 billion rouble fine on Google for non-compliance with previous orders. This significant financial penalty highlights Russia's increased pressure on foreign tech platforms. Authorities claim Google failed to upgrade equipment, while critics accuse Russia of throttling YouTube to suppress anti-government content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:55 IST
Russia Levies Hefty Fine on Google's Persistent Non-Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian court has fined Google 8 billion roubles for failing to adhere to prior penalty orders, according to the Moscow courts press service on Telegram. This hefty fine marks a notable increase from the typical 4 million rouble penalties.

Russia has mandated foreign tech platforms remove what it considers illegal content, and Google's failure to comply has drawn regulatory attention. A Chertanovo District Court ruling didn't specify the exact administrative offence but highlighted the ongoing conflict.

Critics argue that Russia deliberately slows down YouTube to curb access to anti-government content, an accusation officials deny, blaming Google for not updating their infrastructure. The geopolitical tension reflects broader disputes over technology and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025