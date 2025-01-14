A Russian court has fined Google 8 billion roubles for failing to adhere to prior penalty orders, according to the Moscow courts press service on Telegram. This hefty fine marks a notable increase from the typical 4 million rouble penalties.

Russia has mandated foreign tech platforms remove what it considers illegal content, and Google's failure to comply has drawn regulatory attention. A Chertanovo District Court ruling didn't specify the exact administrative offence but highlighted the ongoing conflict.

Critics argue that Russia deliberately slows down YouTube to curb access to anti-government content, an accusation officials deny, blaming Google for not updating their infrastructure. The geopolitical tension reflects broader disputes over technology and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)