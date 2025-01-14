Russia Levies Hefty Fine on Google's Persistent Non-Compliance
A Russian court imposed an 8 billion rouble fine on Google for non-compliance with previous orders. This significant financial penalty highlights Russia's increased pressure on foreign tech platforms. Authorities claim Google failed to upgrade equipment, while critics accuse Russia of throttling YouTube to suppress anti-government content.
A Russian court has fined Google 8 billion roubles for failing to adhere to prior penalty orders, according to the Moscow courts press service on Telegram. This hefty fine marks a notable increase from the typical 4 million rouble penalties.
Russia has mandated foreign tech platforms remove what it considers illegal content, and Google's failure to comply has drawn regulatory attention. A Chertanovo District Court ruling didn't specify the exact administrative offence but highlighted the ongoing conflict.
Critics argue that Russia deliberately slows down YouTube to curb access to anti-government content, an accusation officials deny, blaming Google for not updating their infrastructure. The geopolitical tension reflects broader disputes over technology and governance.
