EU's Steadfast Stand: Big Tech Under Scrutiny Amidst Trump's Return

The European Commission reaffirmed its dedication to probing major tech firms such as Apple, Alphabet, X, and Meta, undeterred by President-elect Donald Trump's White House comeback. Trump's critical stance towards European policies and his ally Elon Musk's clashes with EU regulators add a layer of intrigue.

Reports indicate that while Brussels reassesses its Big Tech investigations, EU policy commissioner Henna Virkkunen insists that the ongoing probes persist unfazed by Trump's influence. Antitrust obligations from the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act have drawn sharp criticism from U.S. tech leaders.

Amid a leadership shift in Brussels, with Henna Virkkunen replacing Thierry Breton, the EU's commitment to law enforcement remains steadfast. Despite calls from tech giants to ease regulations, EU officials stress their continuity, regardless of third-country administrative changes.

