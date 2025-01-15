JPMorgan Chase Projects Financial Shifts: 2025 in Focus
JPMorgan Chase CFO Jeremy Barnum expects net interest income normalization by 2025. The company is waiving certain fees for wildfire-affected customers and anticipates continued card loan growth. Succession plans remain unchanged despite a new COO. Shareholders might see slightly greater capital returns.
JPMorgan Chase's financial strategies came into sharp focus as CFO Jeremy Barnum projected net interest income normalization to occur in 2025, addressing analysts during a recent media call.
In response to the Los Angeles wildfires, JPMorgan is waiving consumer and business banking fees for affected customers. CEO remarks further clarified that the succession timeline remains unchanged despite the announcement of a new COO.
While forecasting a robust card loan growth this year, Barnum indicated expectations for continued expansion into 2025, albeit at a slower pace. Additionally, shareholders could benefit from slightly greater capital returns, although a return to the office policy is not expected to lead to significant employee attrition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
