TikTok Faces Imminent U.S. Ban Amid Legal Battle

TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users on Sunday, following a federal law mandating a ban on downloads, unless a last-minute decision changes course. This comes as the Supreme Court deliberates the ban's future.

If enacted, users attempting to access TikTok would encounter a message redirecting them to more information about the closure. TikTok is allowing users to download their personal data for record-keeping as the court's decision looms.

TikTok's potential shutdown could affect global users due to reliance on U.S. service providers. Legal filings emphasize the necessity of an order to avoid disrupting services internationally, and the company argues the ban violates First Amendment rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)