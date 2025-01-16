Left Menu

TikTok Faces Imminent U.S. Ban Amid Legal Battle

TikTok plans to shut down its app for U.S. users following a federal ban, affecting 170 million Americans. The Supreme Court is deciding the law's fate. TikTok may allow users to download personal data and hopes for a possible reversal to restore services. Legal and political implications unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:20 IST
TikTok Faces Imminent U.S. Ban Amid Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users on Sunday, following a federal law mandating a ban on downloads, unless a last-minute decision changes course. This comes as the Supreme Court deliberates the ban's future.

If enacted, users attempting to access TikTok would encounter a message redirecting them to more information about the closure. TikTok is allowing users to download their personal data for record-keeping as the court's decision looms.

TikTok's potential shutdown could affect global users due to reliance on U.S. service providers. Legal filings emphasize the necessity of an order to avoid disrupting services internationally, and the company argues the ban violates First Amendment rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025