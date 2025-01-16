Left Menu

Red Sea Respite: Houthis Ponder Ceasefire Amidst Global Pressure

Yemen's Houthi militia may announce a ceasefire on ship attacks in the Red Sea following a ceasefire deal involving Hamas and Israel. Speculations arise as the militia's leader is set to speak, and shipping firms prepare for possible resumption of normal routes despite ongoing regional uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:45 IST
Maritime security officials anticipate an announcement from Yemen's Houthi militia regarding a pause in deconstructive ship attacks in the Red Sea. This expectation follows a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, marking a potential turning point for the region's stability.

Speculation has grown ahead of a speech by the Houthis' leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who may use the platform to signal a peaceful turn. The Houthis have carried out extensive maritime aggression since November 2023, claiming support for Palestinians, disrupting global shipping lines in the process.

Security experts suggest recent international military efforts have pressured the Houthis into considering a ceasefire. While indications suggest preparations by companies to resume regular shipping routes, it remains early to confirm a full recovery of Red Sea traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

