Norwegian F-35s Respond to Russian Air Incursion

A dramatic incident unfolded as two Norwegian F-35s, stationed in Poland, were mobilized on Wednesday. This was in reaction to a significant incursion by Russian aircraft entering Polish airspace, as confirmed by NATO's air command in a statement on Thursday via social media platform X.

This mobilization marked a first for Norway's F-35s, which had been stationed in Poland since December of last year.

The deployment underscores ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the readiness and strategic positioning of NATO forces in response to potential threats in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)