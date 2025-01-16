Meta's Truth Shake-Up: Fact-Checking to Community Notes

In a significant shift, Meta has ended its U.S.-based fact-checking initiatives for Facebook and Instagram, opting instead for a community-driven model known as 'community notes'. This change was announced by Meta head Mark Zuckerberg, aiming to involve users directly in assessing content.

The move has ignited concerns among media and fact-checking organizations about potential misinformation, as traditional fact-checking roles transition to user evaluations. Critics warn that this approach might fuel online hate speech and violence, with fewer constraints on misleading content.

The decision not only impacts U.S. operations but also raises questions about Meta's international fact-checking partnerships. Organizations fear funding instability and regulatory challenges, particularly under frameworks like the European Union's Digital Services Act, which mandates collaboration with fact-checkers to combat online disinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)