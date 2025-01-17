FBI Data Breach Sparks Urgent Security Measures

The FBI is on high alert following a significant data breach of AT&T's system that threatens the confidentiality of the bureau's communications networks. Hackers accessed months of call and text logs last year, potentially exposing sensitive information related to confidential sources.

The breach impacted devices using the AT&T public safety service, compromising not just phone numbers but communication patterns of FBI agents. Bloomberg reports that the breach involved over 109 million customer accounts, highlighting the scope of the attack.

While the hacked data did not include message content, it poses a significant risk by linking investigators to confidential informants. As cyber-espionage concerns mount, national security measures are intensifying, especially in response to threats linked to foreign actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)