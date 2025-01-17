Left Menu

Microland Emerges as AI Leader in IT Operations

Microland, a top global digital transformation company, is distinguished as a leader in the 2024 ISG Providers Lens Study for Intelligent Automation Services. Their AIOps platform, Intelligeni, enhances IT operations and scalability, earning applause for driving resilience and business growth with AI-driven solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:33 IST
Microland, a leading digital transformation firm, has been acknowledged as a Leader in the ISG Providers Lens Study 2024 for its competence in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) within the US region.

The study highlights Microland's innovative automation strategies, leveraging AI-driven solutions to bolster IT operations. Their AIOps platform, Intelligeni, offers real-time analytics and enhanced IT management through comprehensive observability.

Senior executives at Microland express pride in this recognition, emphasizing its role in driving business growth and IT resilience for clients, reinforcing ability to navigate complex digital environments efficiently.

