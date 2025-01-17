TikTok's Looming U.S. Ban and Its Ripple Effects

As the United States prepares for a potential shutdown of TikTok, digital creators are racing against time to secure alternatives, mindful of India's swift ban in 2020 which disrupted millions of lives overnight. The U.S. situation mirrors India's, stirring uncertainty among content creators who relied on the platform for their livelihoods.

India's ban on TikTok in June 2020, driven by national security concerns, forced many creators to transition to other platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. While prominent influencers managed to seamlessly switch and grow their audiences, smaller creators encountered difficulties in regaining their former reach and revenue.

With the gap left by TikTok's absence, domestic apps like Moj and Josh saw a surge in popularity in India, especially in rural areas. The impending U.S. ban has prompted a similar search for alternatives, with emerging apps like RedNote hoping to capture the attention of "TikTok Refugees." Experts, however, suggest that established platforms like Instagram may emerge as prime beneficiaries of such disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)