Spectrum Expansion: Boosting Telecommunications for All
The Indian government has approved the refarming of 687 MHz of spectrum for telecom services, intending to improve mobile services by 2028-29. The move follows demands from the telecom industry to make 2000 MHz of spectrum available. COAI views this decision as beneficial for the public.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government's recent move to release more spectrum for mobile telephony is set to enhance services for the general public, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
On Friday, the cabinet approved the refarming of 687 MHz of spectrum, gradually becoming available to the telecom industry by 2028-29.
Industry leaders, including COAI Director General SP Kochhar, have welcomed the decision, noting that it aligns with the industry's call for 2000 MHz of spectrum. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that this allocation is just the beginning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- spectrum
- telecom
- services
- COAI
- government
- Scindia
- Cabinet
- refarming
- frequency
- telecommunications
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Government Pledges Support for Farmers with Extended Insurance and Subsidy Schemes
Delhi Government Urged to Prioritize Farmers' Welfare Amidst Political Tensions
Abhishek Banerjee Urges Union Government to Act Amid Bangladesh Minority Crisis
Sanjay Raut Predicts Uncertainty for Modi Government
Maharashtra Government Undertakes Banking and Infrastructure Revamp