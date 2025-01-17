Left Menu

Spectrum Expansion: Boosting Telecommunications for All

The Indian government has approved the refarming of 687 MHz of spectrum for telecom services, intending to improve mobile services by 2028-29. The move follows demands from the telecom industry to make 2000 MHz of spectrum available. COAI views this decision as beneficial for the public.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST
Spectrum Expansion: Boosting Telecommunications for All
The Indian government's recent move to release more spectrum for mobile telephony is set to enhance services for the general public, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

On Friday, the cabinet approved the refarming of 687 MHz of spectrum, gradually becoming available to the telecom industry by 2028-29.

Industry leaders, including COAI Director General SP Kochhar, have welcomed the decision, noting that it aligns with the industry's call for 2000 MHz of spectrum. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that this allocation is just the beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

