Shining Stars of Digital India: The 2025 Digital Awards Unveiled

The 2025 India Digital Awards and Digital Responsibility Awards spotlighted digital innovation and responsibility. Key figures like Dilip Asbe, Alakh Pandey, and Aadit Palicha were honored for their significant contributions. The awards emphasized excellence in digital growth, trailblazing efforts, and bridging the digital divide in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:19 IST
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced the winners of its prestigious India Digital Awards and Digital Responsibility Awards during the India Digital Summit held on January 16-17, 2025. Recognizing digital prowess, the awards celebrated figures and organizations driving technological progress and bridging the digital divide.

Dilip Asbe, CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India, was awarded Best Digital Person of the Year: Impact Legend. Alakh Pandey, CEO of PhysicsWallah, received the Growth Catalyst award, while Aadit Palicha of Zepto was named Digital Trailblazer. Jar was selected as the Best Digital Start-Up of the Year for its rapid growth since inception.

The Digital Responsibility Awards highlighted companies making strides towards inclusivity and accessibility. Winners included Paytm for Financial Accessibility and PayNearby for Gender Inclusivity. With eight categories, the awards underscored a commitment to addressing India's digital inequalities.

