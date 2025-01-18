Shining Stars of Digital India: The 2025 Digital Awards Unveiled

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced the winners of its prestigious India Digital Awards and Digital Responsibility Awards during the India Digital Summit held on January 16-17, 2025. Recognizing digital prowess, the awards celebrated figures and organizations driving technological progress and bridging the digital divide.

Dilip Asbe, CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India, was awarded Best Digital Person of the Year: Impact Legend. Alakh Pandey, CEO of PhysicsWallah, received the Growth Catalyst award, while Aadit Palicha of Zepto was named Digital Trailblazer. Jar was selected as the Best Digital Start-Up of the Year for its rapid growth since inception.

The Digital Responsibility Awards highlighted companies making strides towards inclusivity and accessibility. Winners included Paytm for Financial Accessibility and PayNearby for Gender Inclusivity. With eight categories, the awards underscored a commitment to addressing India's digital inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)