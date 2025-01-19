Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Successfully Intercept Drone Attack

Ukrainian air defences intercepted 43 of 61 drones in an overnight Russian attack targeting nine regions. Additionally, 15 drones were redirected via electronic warfare. No significant damage or casualties were reported.

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian air defences successfully shot down 43 of 61 drones launched by Russia in a sizable attack aimed at nine different regions, as announced by the air force.

Fifteen other drones were reportedly 'lost,' which officials indicated was a result of electronic warfare tactics employed by Kyiv to redirect them effectively.

No major damage or casualties were immediately reported, showcasing the efficiency and readiness of Ukrainian defence operations amidst ongoing tensions.

