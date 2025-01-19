Ukrainian Forces Successfully Intercept Drone Attack

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian air defences successfully shot down 43 of 61 drones launched by Russia in a sizable attack aimed at nine different regions, as announced by the air force.

Fifteen other drones were reportedly 'lost,' which officials indicated was a result of electronic warfare tactics employed by Kyiv to redirect them effectively.

No major damage or casualties were immediately reported, showcasing the efficiency and readiness of Ukrainian defence operations amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)