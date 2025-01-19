Left Menu

TikTok Shutdown in the US Sparks Uproar and Alternatives Hunt

TikTok ceased operations in the U.S. before a federal ban took effect. Former President Trump urged to save it, while rivals benefited from the situation. The ban reflects on national security concerns with Chinese apps, impacting millions of users and sparking a search for alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:02 IST
TikTok Shutdown in the US Sparks Uproar and Alternatives Hunt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, TikTok, the popular social media platform owned by China's ByteDance, stopped working for its 170 million American users just before a law banning the app on national security reasons was enforced on Sunday.

President Donald Trump had conveyed in a Truth Social post a call to 'SAVE TIKTOK!', even as the Supreme Court upheld the ban, and President Biden did not intervene. This move sends shockwaves through U.S.-China relations and the social media marketplace alike.

Users are scrambling for alternatives, with companies like Meta and Snap witnessing a surge in share prices. TikTok's cessation is seen affecting millions economically and culturally, while efforts to find a resolution are underway amid political and market tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025