TikTok Shutdown in the US Sparks Uproar and Alternatives Hunt
TikTok ceased operations in the U.S. before a federal ban took effect. Former President Trump urged to save it, while rivals benefited from the situation. The ban reflects on national security concerns with Chinese apps, impacting millions of users and sparking a search for alternatives.
In an unprecedented move, TikTok, the popular social media platform owned by China's ByteDance, stopped working for its 170 million American users just before a law banning the app on national security reasons was enforced on Sunday.
President Donald Trump had conveyed in a Truth Social post a call to 'SAVE TIKTOK!', even as the Supreme Court upheld the ban, and President Biden did not intervene. This move sends shockwaves through U.S.-China relations and the social media marketplace alike.
Users are scrambling for alternatives, with companies like Meta and Snap witnessing a surge in share prices. TikTok's cessation is seen affecting millions economically and culturally, while efforts to find a resolution are underway amid political and market tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
