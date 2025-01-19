Trump's TikTok Turnaround: Executive Order Aims to Reopen Access

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to issue an executive order aimed at reopening access to TikTok in the United States. This decision, set to take place after his inauguration, comes as a bid to ensure that the widely popular social media platform remains accessible to its 170 million American users.

Trump's approach involves extending the period before a recently enacted law banning the app takes full effect, allowing time to negotiate terms that would protect national security. Notably, Trump emphasizes the need for TikTok to have at least a 50% ownership by U.S. investors to address concerns about data misuse by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. According to Trump, the order would include provisions ensuring no liability for companies that help keep TikTok operational during negotiations.

The move marks a significant shift in Trump's stance from his previous administration, where he had prioritized banning TikTok over security concerns. This potential reinstatement of TikTok could influence U.S.-China relations and the social media landscape, offering economic and cultural benefits to millions of American users who depend on the app.

(With inputs from agencies.)