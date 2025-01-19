Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Turnaround: Executive Order Aims to Reopen Access

President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order to reopen TikTok access in the U.S., seeking a 50% American ownership. TikTok halted in the U.S. due to national security laws, impacting users and U.S.-China relations. Trump sees potential for a political resolution to reinstate the app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:17 IST
Trump's TikTok Turnaround: Executive Order Aims to Reopen Access
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to issue an executive order aimed at reopening access to TikTok in the United States. This decision, set to take place after his inauguration, comes as a bid to ensure that the widely popular social media platform remains accessible to its 170 million American users.

Trump's approach involves extending the period before a recently enacted law banning the app takes full effect, allowing time to negotiate terms that would protect national security. Notably, Trump emphasizes the need for TikTok to have at least a 50% ownership by U.S. investors to address concerns about data misuse by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. According to Trump, the order would include provisions ensuring no liability for companies that help keep TikTok operational during negotiations.

The move marks a significant shift in Trump's stance from his previous administration, where he had prioritized banning TikTok over security concerns. This potential reinstatement of TikTok could influence U.S.-China relations and the social media landscape, offering economic and cultural benefits to millions of American users who depend on the app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025