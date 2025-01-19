Trump's TikTok Reversal: A Second Chance for the App?

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to reinstate TikTok access in the U.S. next week, following its recent shutdown due to national security concerns. Reports indicate some users could still access the website, though the app itself was unavailable this past weekend.

The app, with 170 million American users, ceased functioning ahead of a new law. The legislation mandates TikTok separate from its Chinese parent ByteDance, citing data misuse risks. Trump, however, intends to extend the shutdown period for negotiations to protect national security.

The executive order involves a proposed joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership, furthering a dramatic shift from Trump's former bid to ban the app. This stance change affects U.S.-China diplomacy, the social media sector, and TikTok's cultural and economic impact on millions across America.

(With inputs from agencies.)