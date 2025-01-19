Left Menu

TikTok's Comeback: Trump Intervenes to Restore Access in U.S.

TikTok is restoring its service in the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump promised to enable its access once in office. Although the app faced a ban on national security grounds, Trump aims to negotiate for a U.S. ownership stake and ensure no penalties for service providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:13 IST
TikTok's Comeback: Trump Intervenes to Restore Access in U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok announced plans to restore its U.S. service, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump's assurances. Trump pledged to remove barriers for the Chinese-owned app, potentially preserving access for 170 million American users and providing economic opportunities for small businesses relying on the platform.

On Saturday, TikTok ceased operations before a law banning the app for national security reasons took effect. U.S. authorities expressed concerns over the safety of American data under its parent company, ByteDance.

In response, Trump indicated he would delay the law's implementation, allowing time for negotiations to secure national security while maintaining TikTok's presence. The executive order would protect companies aiding in keeping TikTok alive until a longer-term solution is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025