TikTok's Comeback: Trump Intervenes to Restore Access in U.S.

TikTok announced plans to restore its U.S. service, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump's assurances. Trump pledged to remove barriers for the Chinese-owned app, potentially preserving access for 170 million American users and providing economic opportunities for small businesses relying on the platform.

On Saturday, TikTok ceased operations before a law banning the app for national security reasons took effect. U.S. authorities expressed concerns over the safety of American data under its parent company, ByteDance.

In response, Trump indicated he would delay the law's implementation, allowing time for negotiations to secure national security while maintaining TikTok's presence. The executive order would protect companies aiding in keeping TikTok alive until a longer-term solution is achieved.

