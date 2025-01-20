Left Menu

TikTok's Swift Revival: Trump's Surprise Intervention

TikTok resumed services in the US after a brief halt due to a federal ban. President-elect Donald Trump plans to delay the ban's enforcement through an executive order, hinting at a potential joint venture with significant US ownership. Concerns remain about Trump's approach to existing legislation requiring divestment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 20-01-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 05:58 IST
TikTok's Swift Revival: Trump's Surprise Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

TikTok users in the United States experienced a sudden restoration of the app's services on Sunday. This development came less than a day after a federal ban led to a temporary blackout of the popular short-video platform.

At the heart of the swift action was President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking at a rally, Trump promised to roll out an executive order immediately upon taking office. The order aims to delay the enforcement of the current law, which would otherwise halt TikTok's operations for its 170 million American users.

Trump's statement included plans for a joint venture that could see significant US ownership of the app. TikTok acknowledged Trump's intervention as providing necessary 'clarity and assurance' to its service providers, facilitating the app's rapid revival. However, there remains a lingering question around Trump's strategy to reconcile his executive measures with the existing mandate signed by President Joe Biden, requiring ByteDance to divest by January 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025