Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Triumph: Saviour or Strategist?

Donald Trump, poised to re-enter the White House, is seen as reviving TikTok in the U.S., promising an executive order to delay a ban for national security talks. The app, popular with younger Americans, went dark due to a law mandating its sale by ByteDance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-01-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 08:13 IST
Trump's TikTok Triumph: Saviour or Strategist?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump is being hailed as the saviour of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, as he prepares for his return to the White House. After the app went dark over a weekend, Trump announced plans to issue an executive order to delay a TikTok ban, citing national security discussions.

This move highlights Trump's shifting stance on technology, as he leverages social media's influence for political gains. The issue has stirred debates over technology, social media, and national security, evolving from his first presidency to now, with TikTok seeing a resurgence in the U.S.

Tech companies are keenly observing Trump's actions, especially as regulatory challenges loom. Despite unclear legal authority, TikTok is leveraging Trump's support to safeguard its userbase, which includes many young Americans who are increasingly engaged with the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025