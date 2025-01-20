Trump's TikTok Triumph: Saviour or Strategist?
Donald Trump, poised to re-enter the White House, is seen as reviving TikTok in the U.S., promising an executive order to delay a ban for national security talks. The app, popular with younger Americans, went dark due to a law mandating its sale by ByteDance.
Donald Trump is being hailed as the saviour of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, as he prepares for his return to the White House. After the app went dark over a weekend, Trump announced plans to issue an executive order to delay a TikTok ban, citing national security discussions.
This move highlights Trump's shifting stance on technology, as he leverages social media's influence for political gains. The issue has stirred debates over technology, social media, and national security, evolving from his first presidency to now, with TikTok seeing a resurgence in the U.S.
Tech companies are keenly observing Trump's actions, especially as regulatory challenges loom. Despite unclear legal authority, TikTok is leveraging Trump's support to safeguard its userbase, which includes many young Americans who are increasingly engaged with the platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
