Revolutionizing Transport: The Aerpace Ecosystem Unveils at Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025

Mumbai, January 20, 2025 – Aerpace Industries Limited, a frontrunner in the transportation sector, is set to showcase its revolutionary mobility ecosystem at the Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, held from January 19-22, at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. This notable event provides Aerpace a platform to unveil its innovative solutions for urban and rural transportation.

Central to Aerpace's transformative vision is the aerWing, an innovative electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, designed to connect urban and remote areas. The aerWing features AerDrive, a pioneering system enabling personal vehicles' air transportation, along with AerCargo for freight, AerCare for emergency medical transport, and AerTaxi for urban commuting.

A standout at the expo is a state-of-the-art 3D model of Aerpace's ecosystem, highlighting solar and hydrogen-powered AerDocks. These hubs generate renewable energy, supporting drones and local communities, aligning with India's eco-goals. Aerpace's Chakan, Pune facility, develops these advancements, setting new standards for mobility and sustainability, as noted by Executive Director Ravi Soni.

