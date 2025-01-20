Revolutionizing Transport: The Aerpace Ecosystem Unveils at Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025
Aerpace Industries Limited is set to exhibit its revolutionary mobility ecosystem at the Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, showcasing innovations like the aerWing eVTOL aircraft and AerDock mobility hubs. Aerpace aims to bridge urban-rural gaps, foster economic resilience, and promote sustainability, redefining transportation for all.
Mumbai, January 20, 2025 – Aerpace Industries Limited, a frontrunner in the transportation sector, is set to showcase its revolutionary mobility ecosystem at the Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, held from January 19-22, at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. This notable event provides Aerpace a platform to unveil its innovative solutions for urban and rural transportation.
Central to Aerpace's transformative vision is the aerWing, an innovative electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, designed to connect urban and remote areas. The aerWing features AerDrive, a pioneering system enabling personal vehicles' air transportation, along with AerCargo for freight, AerCare for emergency medical transport, and AerTaxi for urban commuting.
A standout at the expo is a state-of-the-art 3D model of Aerpace's ecosystem, highlighting solar and hydrogen-powered AerDocks. These hubs generate renewable energy, supporting drones and local communities, aligning with India's eco-goals. Aerpace's Chakan, Pune facility, develops these advancements, setting new standards for mobility and sustainability, as noted by Executive Director Ravi Soni.
