Pioneering Progress: India's Tech-Led Transformation

India, a forefront player in global digital innovation, partners with the World Economic Forum to transform technological advancement into societal benefit. With initiatives in AI, healthcare, and urban development, C4IR India's collaborations have impacted 1.25 million citizens. The journey continues with new ventures in AI, climate tech, and space tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:33 IST
India is making strides as a global leader in digital innovation, thanks in part to a long-standing partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) India, the regional hub of WEF, debuted its six-year impact report at the WEF Annual Meeting 2025.

Since its inception in 2018, C4IR India has been driven by technology and has focused on initiatives like AI-driven agriculture and healthcare solutions, impacting 1.25 million citizens. The report emphasizes the importance of collaboration across sectors for scaling technological solutions to address developmental challenges.

Looking ahead, C4IR India's future initiatives aim to reach 10 million citizens with programs like 'AI for India 2030,' which partners with government and industry to unlock AI's benefits. Other programs include space economy leadership and climate-smart urban centers, continuing India's rapid economic growth and innovation leadership.

