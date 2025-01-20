Beyond AI: Unlocking the Next Frontier in Digital Transformation
The D'Future: India Digital Conclave, hosted by IIM Udaipur, explored the future of digital transformation beyond AI. The event featured policymakers, researchers, and business leaders discussing innovation's role in reshaping sectors like manufacturing and finance, underscoring the importance of sustainability and collaboration for progress.
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur recently held the second edition of the D'Future: India Digital Conclave at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This key event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to discuss 'Beyond AI: The Next Frontier in Digital Transformation'.
The conclave served as a vibrant platform for exploring the role of innovation and technology in reshaping industries such as manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. Panel discussions and keynote speeches emphasized the critical role of digital transformation in driving sustainability and enhancing industry standards.
A highlight was a keynote by P. Vasudevan from the RBI, who addressed AI's integration challenges and opportunities. The conclave reinforced IIM Udaipur's commitment to leading initiatives in sustainable and digital transformation through collaboration and innovative educational practices.
