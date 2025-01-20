Boosting Ties: India-Japan Year of Innovation Announced

In a bid to elevate their partnership, India and Japan have designated 2025-26 as the 'Year of Science, Technology and Innovation.' The announcement followed a Washington DC meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, where they discussed enhancing already robust bilateral relations.

The ministers reviewed key areas of cooperation, including technology, security, and trade. They expressed satisfaction with the current state of ties and committed to maintaining tactical communication through strategic dialogues, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On the 40th anniversary of their first Memorandum of Understanding in 1985, both nations underscored their enduring friendship based on mutual trust and shared values. Jaishankar also extended an invitation for Iwaya to visit India, highlighting efforts to boost people-to-people interactions and educational exchanges.

