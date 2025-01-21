AI-Powered Future: QE Conclave 2024 Revolutionizes Quality Engineering

The QE Conclave 2024 in Hyderabad recently celebrated a significant milestone in the field of Quality Engineering, drawing over 600 professionals from more than 300 organizations globally. The event presented a pivotal opportunity for industry leaders to engage with cutting-edge AI-driven concepts.

Under the theme "AI-Powered Quality Engineering: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond," the conclave highlighted the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) on future QE practices. With distinguished speakers, including top industry experts, vital discussions were sparked to advance industry standards and innovation.

During the conclave, QualiZeal, a prominent sponsor, launched its groundbreaking GenAI-powered platform QMentisAI, with other industry leaders fostering collaboration and partnerships. This event underscored India's growing influence in quality engineering, promoting innovation driven by AI and automation.

