Left Menu

AI-Powered Future: QE Conclave 2024 Revolutionizes Quality Engineering

The QE Conclave 2024, held in Hyderabad, marked a major step in Quality Engineering. With over 600 professionals, it explored AI's transformative role through insightful talks and launched the GenAI platform, QMentisAI, fostering collaboration and innovation across industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:03 IST
AI-Powered Future: QE Conclave 2024 Revolutionizes Quality Engineering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The QE Conclave 2024 in Hyderabad recently celebrated a significant milestone in the field of Quality Engineering, drawing over 600 professionals from more than 300 organizations globally. The event presented a pivotal opportunity for industry leaders to engage with cutting-edge AI-driven concepts.

Under the theme "AI-Powered Quality Engineering: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond," the conclave highlighted the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) on future QE practices. With distinguished speakers, including top industry experts, vital discussions were sparked to advance industry standards and innovation.

During the conclave, QualiZeal, a prominent sponsor, launched its groundbreaking GenAI-powered platform QMentisAI, with other industry leaders fostering collaboration and partnerships. This event underscored India's growing influence in quality engineering, promoting innovation driven by AI and automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025