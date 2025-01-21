Hexaware Teams Up with AWS to Revolutionize AI-Powered Solutions

In a significant move, Hexaware Technologies has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at enhancing its AI-powered solutions and IT services capabilities. This strategic partnership will focus on expanding the company's expertise in areas such as migration, modernization, and generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Hexaware plans to utilize AWS's advanced technologies to empower its customers, offering innovative solutions that capitalize on real-time data insights. This initiative is set to optimize operations across key sectors including retail, banking, healthcare, travel, and hospitality, ultimately driving business value.

The collaboration spotlights Hexaware's AWS Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency and further development of its GenAI-based RapidX™ platform. Key highlights include delivering accelerated migration and modernization solutions and enabling cutting-edge cloud-native product development, enhancing productivity and quality in software engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)