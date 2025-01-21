Left Menu

Infosys: Stalwart in IT Brand Growth and Ethical Leadership

Infosys, noted as a leading IT services brand, achieves significant global recognition by Brand Finance with a remarkable CAGR of 18% over five years. Under CEO Salil Parekh's leadership, it has excelled in leveraging AI, cloud solutions, and strategic partnerships to foster growth and uphold ethical standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST
Infosys: Stalwart in IT Brand Growth and Ethical Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Infosys has been named a top contender in the IT services industry, recognized as one of the fastest-growing brands globally by Brand Finance. Achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% over five years, Infosys' brand value surged past US$16 billion by 2025, securing its position as the world's 132nd most valuable brand.

Under the guidance of CEO Salil Parekh, who led Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index for the second consecutive year, Infosys has successfully balanced innovation and ethical standards. Parekh's stewardship has propelled the company to undertake strategic investments in AI and cloud technologies, significantly enhancing its market presence.

Infosys' commitment to innovation and social responsibility is evident in its endeavors, such as the Infosys Foundation's work in education and sustainability, and the Infosys Springboard initiative, which provides digital learning to millions globally. Despite evolving market dynamics, Infosys remains steadfast in its purpose-driven mission to amplify human potential through cutting-edge technology and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

