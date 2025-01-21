Revolutionizing the Indian Lottery Industry: A Digital Leap Forward
MOS Utility and Rhiti Sports have partnered to transform India's lottery industry through digital means. Utilizing MOS Utility's extensive network, they aim to promote transparency, enhance digital access, and create job opportunities, aligning with the 'Digital India' vision. The initiative is supported by the Government of Goa's licensing.
- Country:
- India
MOS Utility has partnered with Rhiti Sports in a groundbreaking endeavor to revolutionize the Indian lottery industry with digital technology. The collaboration is set to use MOS Utility's expansive 1.92 lakh-agent network to usher in transparency and transformation.
This initiative aligns with the 'Digital India' vision, aiming to enhance employment opportunities across both urban and rural regions in states permitting online lotteries. The partnership's focus is to empower agents nationwide for the sale of online lottery tickets.
Licensed by Goa's Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries, Great Goa Games (GGG) emerges as a pioneering entity in India's largely paper-based lottery market. This move introduces a new efficiency standard for the industry, signaling a significant shift toward digital solutions.
