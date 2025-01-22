TikTok Tango: Users Caught in Download Dilemma Amid Legal Hurdles

Amid ongoing legal wrangling, TikTok users in the United States find themselves unable to download the popular app, despite its temporary revival. The app's absence from Apple and Google stores has led to a market for iPhones with pre-installed TikTok apps, reaching up to $50,000 on eBay.

President Donald Trump's recent executive order has postponed the app's ban for 75 days, allowing negotiations for a potential sale to continue. Although services resumed, TikTok remains unavailable for download, as ByteDance-owned platforms, including Lemon8 and CapCut, also face restrictions.

The search for a TikTok buyer persists, with names like Elon Musk surfacing as potential purchasers. Users express mixed reactions, some severing ties due to Trump's influence on the process, while others long for the app's return. Legal constraints and geopolitical discourse continue to complicate TikTok's standing in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)