India's eSankhyiki Surpasses 100 Million Records Milestone

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation announced on Wednesday that its data dissemination platform, eSankhyiki, has surpassed 100 million records within seven months of its launch.

Since its debut in June last year, the platform has accumulated a repository of 134 million records, marking a significant milestone in India's efforts to leverage statistics for evidence-based policymaking and showing leadership in advancing global statistical practices.

Using open-source tools and in-house expertise, eSankhyiki offers a comprehensive repository of time-series data across key domains such as National Accounts Statistics, Price Statistics, NSS Surveys, Economic Census, and Index of Industrial Production. This achievement underscores India's role in the United Nations Statistical Commission, reinforcing its global commitment to statistical excellence and open data initiatives.

