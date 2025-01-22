Wall Street Soars: Tech Giants Lead the Stock Rally

Wall Street's primary indexes opened on a high note Wednesday, with the tech-centric Nasdaq spearheading the rise. Investor enthusiasm was ignited by robust quarterly results from Netflix and President Donald Trump's strategic move to strengthen AI infrastructure.

In premarket trading, Netflix saw an impressive 14.6% surge after it reported a record subscriber increase during the holiday quarter, allowing for price adjustments across most service plans. This facilitated additional stock momentum, with Roku and Walt Disney also making gains.

The planned $500 billion AI investment by Oracle further buoyed the market, despite funding ambiguities. Investors are encouraged by a pro-business and pro-tech stance in U.S. policies, even amid potential tariff threats that could destabilize market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)