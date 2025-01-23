Billionaire Battle: Musk vs. Altman Over AI's Future

In a high-stakes showdown, tech moguls Elon Musk and Sam Altman are once again at odds, this time over the Stargate AI project. The initiative, backed by President Donald Trump, aims to revolutionize artificial intelligence development with an investment that could reach USD 500 billion.

The tension between Musk and Altman has its roots in a long-standing boardroom dispute at OpenAI, a company both helped found. Musk has voiced skepticism over Stargate's funding, suggesting that partners like SoftBank lack the necessary financial backing.

This public spat not only spotlights personal animosities but also underscores the broader competitive dynamics shaping AI's future in America. As AI's demands grow, so too do the battles over resources and vision within the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)