India's Tribunal Relief: A Reprieve for Meta's Advertising Model
An Indian tribunal temporarily lifted a five-year data sharing ban between WhatsApp and Meta, aiding the company's advertising operations. Meta had contested an antitrust ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that restricted data sharing for ads, arguing it could harm WhatsApp's business model.
An Indian tribunal has provided a temporary respite for Meta Platforms by lifting a five-year ban on data sharing between WhatsApp and other Meta entities, a decision that significantly benefits the U.S. giant's advertising business.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal suspended the Competition Commission of India's directive from November, which imposed the data sharing prohibition. Meta challenged the order, highlighting its potential impact on WhatsApp's business model.
With India as Meta's largest market, the ruling allows Meta to maintain its advertising strategy, crucial for their operations given the market size. Meta has welcomed the decision, although the CCI may appeal the case to the Supreme Court.
