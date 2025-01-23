Tech Mahindra and WSJ Unveil Global Tech Adoption Insights

Tech Mahindra, a prominent technology consulting firm, and the Wall Street Journal Intelligence have introduced The Tech Adoption Index, a report delving into global technology adoption trends. Unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos, it offers significant insights for enterprises across various industries.

The landmark study compiled data from over 1,000 global C-suite executives and industry leaders from North America, EMEA, and Asia, representing companies with annual revenues exceeding $500 million. The findings underscore the necessity of balancing speed, scale, and ROI for successful technology integration.

Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are highlighted as crucial technologies for enterprise growth. Moreover, the report provides a benchmarking tool on a dedicated Tech Mahindra section of the Wall Street Journal website, enabling firms to evaluate their technology portfolios against industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)