Tech Mahindra and WSJ Unveil Global Tech Adoption Insights

Tech Mahindra, in collaboration with the Wall Street Journal, launched The Tech Adoption Index, a report offering insights into global technology adoption trends. Officially unveiled at the World Economic Forum, the report gauges opinions from over 1,000 executives worldwide, highlighting the importance of diverse technology portfolios and key technologies like AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:52 IST
Tech Mahindra, a prominent technology consulting firm, and the Wall Street Journal Intelligence have introduced The Tech Adoption Index, a report delving into global technology adoption trends. Unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos, it offers significant insights for enterprises across various industries.

The landmark study compiled data from over 1,000 global C-suite executives and industry leaders from North America, EMEA, and Asia, representing companies with annual revenues exceeding $500 million. The findings underscore the necessity of balancing speed, scale, and ROI for successful technology integration.

Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are highlighted as crucial technologies for enterprise growth. Moreover, the report provides a benchmarking tool on a dedicated Tech Mahindra section of the Wall Street Journal website, enabling firms to evaluate their technology portfolios against industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

