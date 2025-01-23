Wall Street's Mixed Forecasts Amid Corporate Earnings and Economic Data
U.S. stock index futures showed mixed trends, with Dow E-minis slightly up while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down. Investors focused on GE Aerospace's positive 2025 profit forecast and American Airlines' negative outlook. Trump's trade plans and jobless claims data are also key factors influencing market trends.
The U.S. stock market experienced fluctuating futures as investors processed significant corporate earnings, upcoming economic data, and remarks from President Trump. The Dow E-minis saw a slight increase, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis faced declines, reflecting cautious market sentiment.
Driving market movements were GE Aerospace's optimistic profit forecast for 2025, which boosted its shares, contrasting with American Airlines' disappointing forecast. Meanwhile, the tech sector, including Nvidia and Microsoft, faced pressure amid uncertain trade policies hinted by President Trump.
As the financial community tuned in to Trump's virtual session at the World Economic Forum, analysts highlighted the potential implications of new international trade tariffs. Economic data, including jobless claims figures, also loomed large, promising to shape the day's trading dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
