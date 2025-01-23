Left Menu

Wall Street's Mixed Forecasts Amid Corporate Earnings and Economic Data

U.S. stock index futures showed mixed trends, with Dow E-minis slightly up while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down. Investors focused on GE Aerospace's positive 2025 profit forecast and American Airlines' negative outlook. Trump's trade plans and jobless claims data are also key factors influencing market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:09 IST
Wall Street's Mixed Forecasts Amid Corporate Earnings and Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock market experienced fluctuating futures as investors processed significant corporate earnings, upcoming economic data, and remarks from President Trump. The Dow E-minis saw a slight increase, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis faced declines, reflecting cautious market sentiment.

Driving market movements were GE Aerospace's optimistic profit forecast for 2025, which boosted its shares, contrasting with American Airlines' disappointing forecast. Meanwhile, the tech sector, including Nvidia and Microsoft, faced pressure amid uncertain trade policies hinted by President Trump.

As the financial community tuned in to Trump's virtual session at the World Economic Forum, analysts highlighted the potential implications of new international trade tariffs. Economic data, including jobless claims figures, also loomed large, promising to shape the day's trading dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025