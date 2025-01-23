Akashaverse: Revolutionizing Digital Experiences

Left Menu

Akashaverse, a joint venture by SC Ventures and KiyaAI, is set to redefine digital experiences by offering virtual pilgrimages, event bookings, and e-commerce. Using immersive technology and AI, the platform aims to break traditional barriers and provide real-time insights and engagement for corporate clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SC Ventures, the innovation arm of Standard Chartered, unveiled Akashaverse on Thursday alongside KiyaAI, a digital solutions company. The venture integrates immersive technology to build a versatile hub for entertainment, social interaction, e-commerce, and lifestyle applications.

This ambitious project provides users with opportunities for virtual pilgrimages and comprehensive event booking services, alongside enhanced e-commerce experiences. By leveraging Bharatmeta, KiyaAI's immersive platform, Akashaverse aims to dismantle conventional barriers and transform digital engagement, according to the company's founder and CEO, Sanjeev Mehta.

Rajesh Mirjankar, MD & CEO of KiyaAI, highlighted the platform's potential to offer new insights into product engagement and innovate distribution channels, benefitting corporate clients. Mirjankar emphasized the collaboration's role in leveraging India Stack to integrate seamlessly with India's digital ecosystem, reflecting a commitment to community empowerment and technological growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

