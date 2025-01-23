Akashaverse: Revolutionizing Digital Experiences

SC Ventures, the innovation arm of Standard Chartered, unveiled Akashaverse on Thursday alongside KiyaAI, a digital solutions company. The venture integrates immersive technology to build a versatile hub for entertainment, social interaction, e-commerce, and lifestyle applications.

This ambitious project provides users with opportunities for virtual pilgrimages and comprehensive event booking services, alongside enhanced e-commerce experiences. By leveraging Bharatmeta, KiyaAI's immersive platform, Akashaverse aims to dismantle conventional barriers and transform digital engagement, according to the company's founder and CEO, Sanjeev Mehta.

Rajesh Mirjankar, MD & CEO of KiyaAI, highlighted the platform's potential to offer new insights into product engagement and innovate distribution channels, benefitting corporate clients. Mirjankar emphasized the collaboration's role in leveraging India Stack to integrate seamlessly with India's digital ecosystem, reflecting a commitment to community empowerment and technological growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)