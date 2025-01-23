Left Menu

Italy Explores Starlink Deal for Secure Satellite Communications

Italy considers a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink to secure satellite communications. Despite opposition from some political parties, ASI president emphasizes the partnership won't be a security risk, could supplement EU's delayed IRIS2 satellite program, expected to be ready by 2031.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:43 IST

  • Italy

Italy is contemplating a partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink to enhance its secure satellite communications infrastructure, as confirmed by the head of the national space agency, ASI, on Thursday.

The proposed deal aims to deploy Musk's telecommunications systems to facilitate encrypted communications among the Italian government, embassies, and defense officials in high-risk regions.

Despite criticisms from opposition parties wary of entrusting sensitive communications to a company owned by a U.S. tech billionaire, ASI President Teodoro Valente assures the collaboration will utilize national proprietary technology without conflicting with the anticipated European satellite constellation, IRIS2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

