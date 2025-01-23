India's Ambitious Leap Toward Global AI Leadership
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's aspiration for global AI leadership, paralleling its IT service success. At the World Economic Forum, he highlighted India's balanced approach to AI regulation and innovation. Vaishnaw announced AI-ready courses in universities to equip youth for future leadership.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has declared India's intent to claim a global leadership role in artificial intelligence, akin to its success in IT services. During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Vaishnaw assured that regulatory frameworks would strike a balance with innovation.
Highlighting India's united representation at Davos, the minister emphasized a cohesive image led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which brought leaders from diverse parties to a single stage.
Identifying misinformation and mistrust as significant global threats, Vaishnaw noted AI's tremendous opportunities, advocating for responsible exploitation. He also announced AI-focused courses in 200 universities to prepare India's youth for this growing sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a Leading State: CM Yogi Celebrates at Youth Festival
Arunachal's Educational Renaissance: Paving the Path to Universal Schooling
Youths in Global Change: Jaishankar's Insights at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Yogi Adityanath Flags Off UP Youth Team for 28th Yuva Utsav-2025
Bomb Threat Scare at Delhi Educational Institutes