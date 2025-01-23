India's Ambitious Leap Toward Global AI Leadership

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has declared India's intent to claim a global leadership role in artificial intelligence, akin to its success in IT services. During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Vaishnaw assured that regulatory frameworks would strike a balance with innovation.

Highlighting India's united representation at Davos, the minister emphasized a cohesive image led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which brought leaders from diverse parties to a single stage.

Identifying misinformation and mistrust as significant global threats, Vaishnaw noted AI's tremendous opportunities, advocating for responsible exploitation. He also announced AI-focused courses in 200 universities to prepare India's youth for this growing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)