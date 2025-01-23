Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap Toward Global AI Leadership

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's aspiration for global AI leadership, paralleling its IT service success. At the World Economic Forum, he highlighted India's balanced approach to AI regulation and innovation. Vaishnaw announced AI-ready courses in universities to equip youth for future leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:37 IST
India's Ambitious Leap Toward Global AI Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has declared India's intent to claim a global leadership role in artificial intelligence, akin to its success in IT services. During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Vaishnaw assured that regulatory frameworks would strike a balance with innovation.

Highlighting India's united representation at Davos, the minister emphasized a cohesive image led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which brought leaders from diverse parties to a single stage.

Identifying misinformation and mistrust as significant global threats, Vaishnaw noted AI's tremendous opportunities, advocating for responsible exploitation. He also announced AI-focused courses in 200 universities to prepare India's youth for this growing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025