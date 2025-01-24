Left Menu

Tesla Revamps Best-Selling Model Y with Luxury Variant

Tesla has launched a new, more expensive version of the Model Y, its top-selling vehicle, in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. This Model Y variant offers long range all-wheel drive and includes advanced self-driving software, with deliveries starting in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 08:05 IST
Tesla has unveiled a new variant of its top-selling electric vehicle, the Model Y, across the United States, Canada, and Europe. This latest model, priced at $59,990, is a long-range, all-wheel drive version, featuring supervised full self-driving capabilities, previously an optional upgrade costing buyers an additional $8,000.

Slated for deliveries beginning in March, this release is part of Tesla's strategy to reinvigorate sales amidst intensified competition, especially from Chinese automakers. The redesigned Model Y not only boasts an extended range of 320 miles but also incorporates upgraded interior features and refreshed exterior looks.

First released in 2020, the Model Y quickly rose to global prominence, being crowned the best-selling car of 2023. However, faced with growing competition in China and varying market demands, the Model Y's momentum has recently seen a dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

