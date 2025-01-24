Left Menu

Venu Lambu Ascends to CEO Role at LTIMindtree

Venu Lambu has been appointed as the CEO (Designate) and Whole Time Director of LTIMindtree. He is set to replace Debashis Chatterjee as CEO when Chatterjee's tenure concludes in December 2025. Lambu brings over 30 years of experience and will work to transition into the new role smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:49 IST
Venu Lambu Ascends to CEO Role at LTIMindtree
  • Country:
  • India

IT solutions giant LTIMindtree announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as its CEO (Designate) and Whole Time Director, effective immediately. The transition comes as Debashis Chatterjee's CEO tenure is set to end in December 2025.

Lambu, who resides in London, will collaborate with Chatterjee over the coming months to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities. Before this appointment, Lambu was President and Executive Director of Mindtree prior to its merger with LTI. He had joined Randstad Digital as CEO in January 2023.

Venu Lambu boasts over three decades of industry experience, having held pivotal leadership roles at companies like Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM. LTIMindtree's Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, praised Lambu as an outstanding leader and networker, expecting him to elevate the company's global IT services profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025