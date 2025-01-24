Venu Lambu Ascends to CEO Role at LTIMindtree
Venu Lambu has been appointed as the CEO (Designate) and Whole Time Director of LTIMindtree. He is set to replace Debashis Chatterjee as CEO when Chatterjee's tenure concludes in December 2025. Lambu brings over 30 years of experience and will work to transition into the new role smoothly.
IT solutions giant LTIMindtree announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as its CEO (Designate) and Whole Time Director, effective immediately. The transition comes as Debashis Chatterjee's CEO tenure is set to end in December 2025.
Lambu, who resides in London, will collaborate with Chatterjee over the coming months to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities. Before this appointment, Lambu was President and Executive Director of Mindtree prior to its merger with LTI. He had joined Randstad Digital as CEO in January 2023.
Venu Lambu boasts over three decades of industry experience, having held pivotal leadership roles at companies like Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM. LTIMindtree's Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, praised Lambu as an outstanding leader and networker, expecting him to elevate the company's global IT services profile.
